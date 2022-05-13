e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

e-Money (NGM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $20.20 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00535891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.09 or 1.94886616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000246 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

