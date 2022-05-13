Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,820. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

