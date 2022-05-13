Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.
NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,820. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.
In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
