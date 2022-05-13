Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Dynatronics updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of -0.01. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DYNT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

