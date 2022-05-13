Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,607. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

