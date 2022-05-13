Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Bank of America

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

NYSE BROS traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 86,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,837. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $28,865,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.