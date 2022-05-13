Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 78,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 290,182 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

