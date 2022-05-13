Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $22.63 on Friday, hitting $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 94,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 741,567 shares of company stock valued at $65,732,619 and sold 2,536 shares valued at $253,384.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

