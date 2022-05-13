Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $13.71 on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.33%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

