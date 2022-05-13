Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

NYSE DNB opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,598 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,261,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,333,000 after buying an additional 2,678,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,487,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

