Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $88.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.50 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $80.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $364.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.15 million, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 350,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 568,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 312,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,463. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $977.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

