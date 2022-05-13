DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Loop Capital

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

