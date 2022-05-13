DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after buying an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after buying an additional 581,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after buying an additional 1,035,220 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,342,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

