DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKNG. Argus lowered DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

DKNG stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $189,342,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

