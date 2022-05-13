Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,932,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.95% of Douglas Emmett worth $232,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 1,113,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

