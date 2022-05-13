DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Earnings Results

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. DoubleVerify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

DV opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.47.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,067. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.