Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Dorel Industries stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.81. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $23.23.
About Dorel Industries (Get Rating)
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.
