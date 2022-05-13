Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 116.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 27.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Donaldson by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

