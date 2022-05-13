Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP John D. Couling Sells 500 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $55,937,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after buying an additional 526,811 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $33,334,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,538,000 after purchasing an additional 366,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

