Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$70.50 to C$63.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.05.

DCBO stock traded up C$3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.89. The company had a trading volume of 118,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,116. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.30. Docebo has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$117.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.73.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

