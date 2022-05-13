DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 252.8% in April

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 252.8% from the April 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 89,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.