DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 252.8% in April

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 252.8% from the April 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DNP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.
About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.