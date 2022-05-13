DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Raised to 184.00 at Barclays

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from 178.00 to 184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DNB Markets cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.10.

DNB Bank ASA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 218,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,083. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.9024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

