DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Raised to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

DLocal stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

