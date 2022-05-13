Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSEY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,973. Diversey has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

