Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diversey from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

DSEY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Diversey has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diversey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 106,992 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

