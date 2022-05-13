DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $25.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

