Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 1,284.6% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Disco stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. Disco has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

