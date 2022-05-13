Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Trading Up 0.9%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.34). Approximately 32,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 36,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.33).
The stock has a market capitalization of £69.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.44.
Directa Plus Company Profile (LON:DCTA)
