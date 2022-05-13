DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. 84,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,890. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

