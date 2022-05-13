Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.

Shares of DMRC traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 7,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,173. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digimarc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.