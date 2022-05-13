Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.

NASDAQ DMRC traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,173. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

In related news, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digimarc by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Digimarc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digimarc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

