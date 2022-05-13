Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.
NASDAQ DMRC traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,173. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.
In related news, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digimarc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
