Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

DGII has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Digi International stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 4,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Digi International has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $743.89 million, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

