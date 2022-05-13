Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.22) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.32. 330,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,588. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

