Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
DEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.48) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.22) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,923.17.
DEO stock opened at $182.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.73 and its 200 day moving average is $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
