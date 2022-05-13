DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 7,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DHI Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 536,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 116,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 45,192 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

