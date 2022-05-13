DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.08.

DHX opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

