Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s previous close.

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Dexterra Group stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.12. 21,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,065. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.11. The firm has a market cap of C$398.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$9.46.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

