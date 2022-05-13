Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Dexterra Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DXT traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,047. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.11.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.70 million. Analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

