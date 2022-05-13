Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.90 ($25.16).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.44 ($0.46) during trading on Thursday, hitting €17.95 ($18.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,160,995 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.99 and a 200-day moving average of €16.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

