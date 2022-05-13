Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in April

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the April 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock remained flat at $$9.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

