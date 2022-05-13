Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.32) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.03 ($7.40).

ETR LHA traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €6.78 ($7.14). 7,900,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of €11.25 ($11.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.02 and its 200-day moving average is €6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

