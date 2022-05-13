Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($28.42) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.90 ($27.26).

AIXA stock opened at €23.60 ($24.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.53. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($28.00).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

