Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($96.84) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday.

ETR:KRN opened at €77.10 ($81.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($104.84).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

