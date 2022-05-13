Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 335 ($4.13).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.77) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($3.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 324.89 ($4.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 246.90 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($92,358.03).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

