Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $128.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

CHH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after purchasing an additional 262,180 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

