Desjardins Lowers Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$24.00

May 13th, 2022

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of SMMCF stock remained flat at $$14.24 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

