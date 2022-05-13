Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on DWVYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $$36.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.