DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $687.32 on Major Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

