Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood Sells 18,315 Shares

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.