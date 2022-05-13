Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Trading Down 8.5%

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 23,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

