Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,670,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $362.98 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.33 and its 200-day moving average is $376.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

